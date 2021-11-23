Washington pays visit to SD State

Washington (3-2) vs. South Dakota State (5-1)

Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and South Dakota State both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads won this past Monday. South Dakota State earned a 102-75 win over Nevada, while Washington walked away with a 77-74 win over George Mason.

STEPPING UP: South Dakota State’s Baylor Scheierman has averaged 13.2 points, 11 rebounds and 4.5 assists while Noah Freidel has put up 19.5 points. For the Huskies, Terrell Brown Jr. has averaged 21.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and four assists while Jamal Bey has put up 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Brown has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Washington field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Jackrabbits have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Huskies. South Dakota State has an assist on 64 of 108 field goals (59.3 percent) across its past three outings while Washington has assists on 30 of 74 field goals (40.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State is ranked ninth among all Division I teams with an average of 90.7 points per game. The Jackrabbits have averaged 93.8 per game over their four-game winning streak.

