Washington St. 109, Idaho 61

WASHINGTON ST. (3-0)
Gueye 6-7 1-2 13, Abogidi 5-6 2-2 12, Flowers 5-7 0-0 13, Roberts 0-4 4-4 4, Williams 7-12 2-3 16, Bamba 4-6 2-2 11, Koulibaly 4-9 0-0 9, Rodman 3-6 1-2 8, Jackson 0-1 3-4 3, Jakimovski 3-4 0-0 8, Rapp 3-4 4-4 12, DeWolf 0-0 0-0 0, Burghardt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-66 19-23 109.
IDAHO (1-2)
Pepple 0-4 3-4 3, Anderson 3-10 0-0 7, Dixon 2-9 7-8 12, Quinnett 2-9 0-0 6, Smith 1-6 1-1 3, Bertain 2-5 0-0 5, Christensen 2-2 3-4 7, Kilgore 2-3 4-4 8, Salih 2-8 0-0 5, King 1-2 0-1 2, McHugh 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 18-59 18-22 61.
Halftime_Washington St. 47-29. 3-Point Goals_Washington St. 10-23 (Flowers 3-4, Jakimovski 2-3, Rapp 2-3, Bamba 1-3, Rodman 1-3, Koulibaly 1-4, Roberts 0-3), Idaho 7-24 (Quinnett 2-8, McHugh 1-1, Dixon 1-3, Salih 1-3, Anderson 1-4, Bertain 1-4, Smith 0-1). Fouled Out_Christensen. Rebounds_Washington St. 36 (Gueye 6), Idaho 27 (Pepple 8). Assists_Washington St. 18 (Williams 5), Idaho 11 (King 4). Total Fouls_Washington St. 20, Idaho 19.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments