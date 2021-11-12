Washington St. 62, N. Arizona 54

N. ARIZONA (0-1)
Rasheed 5-10 0-0 10, Maio 2-6 0-0 4, Orndoff 2-7 1-2 5, Rodabaugh 2-5 0-1 4, Schenck 2-7 0-0 5, Radford 4-7 2-2 13, Jaiteh 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniel 0-0 0-0 0, Mich’l 0-1 3-4 3, Moran 5-10 0-1 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-53 6-10 54
WASHINGTON ST. (2-0)
Motuga 2-8 1-3 5, Murekatete 6-12 1-4 13, Charlisse Leger-Walker 7-22 6-7 22, Krystal Leger-Walker 5-14 1-1 13, Wallack 3-13 0-0 6, Nankervis 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 1-2 0-0 3, Sarver 0-5 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-76 9-15 62
|N. Arizona
|17
|10
|14
|13
|—
|54
|Washington St.
|18
|14
|16
|14
|—
|62
3-Point Goals_N. Arizona 4-14 (Maio 0-1, Orndoff 0-2, Rodabaugh 0-2, Schenck 1-3, Radford 3-5, Moran 0-1), Washington St. 5-21 (Motuga 0-2, Leger-Walker 2-9, Leger-Walker 2-6, Wallack 0-2, Jones 1-2). Assists_N. Arizona 10 (Schenck 5), Washington St. 12 (Leger-Walker 3). Fouled Out_Washington St. Murekatete. Rebounds_N. Arizona 41 (Team 5-10), Washington St. 48 (Murekatete 5-15). Total Fouls_N. Arizona 13, Washington St. 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_934.
