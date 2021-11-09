Washington St. 85, Alcorn St. 67

ALCORN ST. (0-0)
Henry 3-10 2-4 9, Joshua 3-4 2-2 8, McQuarters 2-4 4-4 8, Thomas 3-6 0-0 6, Walker 3-11 1-1 8, Agnew 2-9 4-4 8, King 4-7 2-2 10, Montgomery 0-3 0-0 0, Morency 0-2 0-0 0, Pajeaud 1-1 1-2 3, Thorn 2-3 0-0 6, Marshall 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 23-61 17-21 67.
WASHINGTON ST. (0-0)
Gueye 3-4 0-0 6, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Flowers 2-8 4-4 9, Roberts 6-12 0-0 16, Williams 1-7 6-6 8, Abogidi 3-5 3-3 9, Jakimovski 3-10 1-2 9, Koulibaly 4-8 3-7 13, Bamba 2-3 5-6 11, Rodman 0-1 0-0 0, DeWolf 0-0 2-2 2, Rapp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 24-30 85.
Halftime_Washington St. 39-25. 3-Point Goals_Alcorn St. 4-17 (Thorn 2-3, Henry 1-2, Walker 1-5, McQuarters 0-1, Thomas 0-1, King 0-2, Montgomery 0-3), Washington St. 11-37 (Roberts 4-9, Bamba 2-3, Koulibaly 2-5, Jakimovski 2-6, Flowers 1-6, Rodman 0-1, Abogidi 0-2, Williams 0-5). Fouled Out_Agnew. Rebounds_Alcorn St. 23 (Agnew 5), Washington St. 39 (Flowers 11). Assists_Alcorn St. 7 (Thomas 3), Washington St. 16 (Flowers 6). Total Fouls_Alcorn St. 28, Washington St. 20.
