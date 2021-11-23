Washington St. 92, Winthrop 86

WINTHROP (2-3)

Burns 7-14 0-0 14, Claxton 2-5 1-3 5, Anumba 1-5 8-9 11, Buggs 0-1 0-0 0, Corbin 0-2 0-0 0, Good 11-19 0-0 33, Jones 7-11 1-2 19, Talford 2-5 0-0 4, King 0-3 0-0 0, McMahon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 10-14 86.

WASHINGTON ST. (5-0)

Gueye 2-5 2-2 6, Abogidi 2-4 0-0 4, Flowers 5-8 8-11 20, Roberts 3-5 4-4 13, Williams 5-11 7-8 19, Jackson 2-4 3-6 7, Bamba 3-6 1-2 8, Rodman 3-5 3-4 9, Jakimovski 2-2 0-0 6, Koulibaly 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 28-37 92.

Halftime_Washington St. 47-28. 3-Point Goals_Winthrop 16-30 (Good 11-19, Jones 4-5, Anumba 1-2, Claxton 0-1, King 0-1, Corbin 0-2), Washington St. 10-18 (Roberts 3-5, Jakimovski 2-2, Williams 2-2, Flowers 2-4, Bamba 1-2, Gueye 0-1, Rodman 0-2). Fouled Out_Burns, Anumba, Jones. Rebounds_Winthrop 25 (Good 7), Washington St. 34 (Gueye, Jackson 8). Assists_Winthrop 13 (Jones 6), Washington St. 6 (Williams 3). Total Fouls_Winthrop 29, Washington St. 18. A_2,370 (11,671).

