Washington St. opens season against Alcorn State

Alcorn State (0-0) vs. Washington State (0-0)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State opens its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Alcorn State Braves. Alcorn State went 6-13 last year, while Washington State ended up 14-13.

DID YOU KNOW: Washington State limited its seven non-conference opponents to an average of just 58 points per game last season. The Cougars offense put up 70.1 points per contest on their way to a 7-0 record against competition outside the Pac-12 Conference. Alcorn State went 0-5 against non-conference teams in 2020-21.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.