Watson scores 22 to carry Providence past Fairfield 80-73

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 10:12 pm
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nate Watson had 22 points as Providence topped Fairfield 80-73 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Aljami Durham had 18 points for Providence. A.J. Reeves added 13 points and Noah Horchler had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Zach Crisler had 14 points for the Stags. Taj Benning added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Jake Wojcik had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

