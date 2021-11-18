Weber St. 88, UMass 73

UMASS (2-2)

Buttrick 4-9 1-2 12, Dominguez 2-2 0-0 4, Fernandes 9-17 1-2 21, R.Kelly 3-8 2-2 9, Weeks 3-7 0-0 8, C.Kelly 4-11 0-0 11, Walker 2-3 0-0 5, G.Jones 1-3 0-0 3, Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, McCrory 0-0 0-0 0, Garcia 0-0 0-2 0, Santos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 4-8 73.

WEBER ST. (3-0)

D.Jones 6-11 3-3 15, Carlson 5-7 0-1 11, Jawara 3-8 0-0 7, McEwen 6-11 4-6 19, Overton 9-11 0-0 21, Porter 4-6 2-2 13, Tew 1-3 0-0 2, Koehler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-58 9-12 88.

Halftime_Weber St. 36-34. 3-Point Goals_UMass 13-37 (Buttrick 3-5, C.Kelly 3-10, Weeks 2-6, Fernandes 2-7, G.Jones 1-2, Walker 1-2, R.Kelly 1-4, Mitchell 0-1), Weber St. 11-21 (Overton 3-4, Porter 3-4, McEwen 3-5, Carlson 1-2, Jawara 1-5, D.Jones 0-1). Rebounds_UMass 27 (C.Kelly, Walker 5), Weber St. 32 (McEwen 7). Assists_UMass 16 (Fernandes 5), Weber St. 20 (Jawara 9). Total Fouls_UMass 17, Weber St. 14. A_201 (500).

