Weber State goes up against UMass

UMass (2-1) vs. Weber State (2-0)

McArthur Center, St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass and Weber State both look to put winning streaks together . Each squad is coming off of a victory this past Monday. Weber State earned a 63-59 win on the road against Duquesne, while UMass won easily 81-56 at home against Penn State.

SUPER SENIORS: Weber State’s Koby McEwen, Jamison Overton and Cody Carlson have combined to score 51 percent of all Wildcats points this season.TERRIFIC TRENT: Trent Buttrick has connected on 38.9 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 86.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Weber State has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Wildcats have averaged 29.5 free throws per game.

