Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHPs Marcos Diplan, Conner Greene and C Pedro Severino outright to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Rene Francisco to senior vice president/assistant general manager of Major League & International Operations; Scott Sharp to senior vice president/assistant general manager; Jin Wong to vice president/assistant general manager of Baseball Administration; Dr. Daniel Mack to vice president/assistant general manager of Research & Development; Jeff Davenport to vice president of Major League Team Operations and Rusty Kuntz to special assistant to the president & general manager of Quality Control.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Declined 2022 club option on 3B Kyle Seager and 2022-25 options on LHP Yusei Kikuchi.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated LF Marcell Ozuna from the restricted list.

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHPs Kohl Stewart, Jonathan Holder, RF Nick Martini and CF Trayce Thompson outright to Iowa (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS — Traded C Tucker Barnhart to Detroit for 3B Nick Quintana.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Trevor Bauer from the restricted list.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent CB Magneuris Sierra outright to Jacksonville (Triple-A East).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Trevor Gott on a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Declined club options for next season on OFs Odubel Herrera and Andrew McCutchen.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed RHP Eric Hanhold off waivers from Baltimore.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Dan Altavilla outright to El Paso (Triple-A West).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named Tim Bogar bench coach, Darnell Coles hitting coach, Pat Roessler assistant hitting coach, Jim Hickey pitching coach, Eric Young Jr. first base coach, Gary DiSarcina third base coach, Henry Blanco catching and strategy coach and Ricky Bones bullpen coach.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Placed F Herbert Jones on injured reserve under concussion protocol.

NBA G League

CAPITAL CITY GO-GO — Traded the rights to Craig Sword to Grand Rapids acquiring the returning rights to Chris Chiozza and a third-round pick in the 2022 NBA G League draft.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed WR A.J. Green on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Designated P Cameron Nizialek to return from injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Designated RB Christian McCaffrey and P Joseph Charlton to return from injured reserve. Signed DT Treyvon Hester to the practice squad. Released OL Aaron Monteiro. Activated OL Pat Elflein from injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived DE Sam Kamara.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated FB Andy Janovich for return from injured reserve. Waived FB Johnny Stanton IV.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed CB Bryce Callahan on injured reserve. Signed TE Caleb Wilson to the practice squad. Designated CB Essang Bassey, CB Duke Dawson and CB Mike Ford to return from injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed QB Aaron Rodgers and CB Isaac Yiadom on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DL Auzoyah Alufohai and RB Ryquell Armstead to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DL Chris Smith to the practice squad. Waived DB Vernon Hargreaves III. Signed LB Hardy Nickerson to the active roster from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed TE Nakie Griffin-Stewart to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed QB Nathan Peterman and WR Marcell Ateman to the practice squad. Signed LB Marquel Lee to the active roster. Released OL Dan Skipper from the practice squad. Waived WR Henry Ruggs III.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated CB Darious Williams to return from injured reserve. Signed WR Warren Jackson to the practice squad. Signed WR J.J. Koski and LB Christian Rozeboom to the active roster. Waived WR DeSean Jackson.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived DE Jonah Williams. Claimed DE Jonah Williams from Los Angeles Rams waivers.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Alex Bachman and WR/KR Pharoh Cooper to the practice squad. Placed RB Saquon Barkley and S Xavier McKinney on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived LB Eric Wilson.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DE Taco Charlton.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Designated K Robbie Gould, TE George Kittle and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to return from injured reserve. Signed LB Tyrell Adams, LB Christian Elliss, S Will Parks and WR Austin Watkins Jr. to the practice squad. Announced DL Charles Omenihu passed his physical.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL – Fined New Jersey Devils’ D P.K Subban $15,000 for tripping Anaheim F Trevor Zegras in a game against Anaheim on Nov. 2.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G David Tendeck to Rapid City (ECHL) from Tucson (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned G Callum Booth from Providence (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned D Mattias Samuelsson to Rochester (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled RW Kiefer Sherwood from Colorado (AHL) loan.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled D Chas Priskie from Charlotte (AHL) loan.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived G Scott Wedgewood.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned G Ken Appleby from Bridgeport (AHL) to Worcester (ECHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Loaned F Vitali Kravtsov to the Traktor Chelyabinsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). Signed C Matt Rempe to a three-year, entry-level contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled C Joel Kellman and D Artemi Kniazev from San Jose (AHL) loans.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Assigned G Antoine Bibeau to Allen (ECHL) from Charlotte (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Assigned D Connor Corcoran to Fort Wayne (ECHL) from Henderson (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled LW Kristian Vesalainen from Manitoba (AHL) loan.

American Hockey League

AHL — Announced Grand Rapids’ D Luke Witkowski was suspended for two games as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game against Milwaukee on Oct. 30 and Springfield’s F Tanner Kaspick suspended for one game as a consequence of an interference incident in a game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Oct. 30.

COLORADO EAGLES — Released RW Tarun Fizer from his amateur tryout contract (ATO).

GRAND RAPID GRIFFINS — Signed LW Max Humitz and D D.J. King to professional tryout contracts (PTO).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Reassigned D Tariq Hammond to South Carolina (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed G Jon Gillies to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Loaned D Peter Tischke to Cincinnati (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled Cs Sam Carrick and Vinni Lettieri from Anaheim (NHL) loan.

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed Ds Adam Parsells and Alec Rauhauser to professional tryout contracts (PTO). Recalled LW Joseph Garreffa from San Jose (AHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released G Alexis Gravel. Activated D Eric Roy from the reserve list. Placed D Ben Owen on the reserve list.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Placed D Samuel Hunter on the reserve list.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Dylan Vander Esch to a standard player contract (SPC). Traded F Austin McIlmurray to Toledo. Placed F Nicholas Blachman on the reserve list.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Recalled D Glake Siebenaler from Henderson (AHL) loan. Loaned D D.J. King to Grand Rapids (AHL).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Lincoln Griffin from the reserve list. Placed F Karch Bachman on the reserve list.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Loaned D Evan Wardley to Syracus (AHL).

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Loaned F Max Humitz to Grand Rapids (AHL).

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Derek Perl from the reserve list. Placed G Cole Kehler on the reserve list.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Brandon Schultz from the reserve list. Placed F Brett Boeing on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 31. Traded D Chis McKay to Florida.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed RW Pierrick Dube to a standard player contract (SPC). Placed Jean-Francois David on the reserve list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Austin Crossley from injured reserve. Loaned D Connor McDonald to San Jose (AHL).

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed Ds Christian Hausinger and Carson Vance to the active roster. Placed Ds Alex Peters on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 30 and Garrett Schmitz retroactive to Oct. 31.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated D Charlie Spetz, Fs Ross Olsson and Liam Coughlin from injured reserve. Placed Fs J.D. Dudek. Placed Fs Anthony Repaci (Oct. 23) and Collin Adams (Oct. 24) and D Karl Boudrias (Oct. 28) on injured reserve retroactive to dates listed.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed G Luis Barraza to a contract extension through the 2023 season with options through 2025.

COLLEGE

TRINE — Named David Lyme men’s rugby head coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.