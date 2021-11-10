Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Tim Hyers hitting coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Lafayette Pitts to the practice squad. Designated OLB Dante Fowler Jr. to return from injured reserve to practice.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed CB Chidobe Awuzie on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed C Nick Harris on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Dexter Williams and CB Herb Miller to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Tom Kennedy to the practice squad. Designated CBs Corey Ballentine and Ifeatu Melifonwu to return from injured reserve to practice.

NEW YORK JETS — Designated OL Conor McDermott to return from injured reserve to practice.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted RB Jordan Howard from the practice squad to the active roster.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Designated RB Chris Carson to return from injured reserve to practice.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Darren Fells and WR Breshad Perriman to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed QB Kevin Hogan and WR Chris Rowland to the practice squad. Designated CB Kristian Fulton to return from injured reserve to practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned LW Jake Neighbours to Junior Club Edmonton (WHL). Recalled C Joshua Dakota from Springfield (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Returned LW Max Mccormick to Charlotte (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned D Andrej Sustr to Syracuse (AHL). Returned D Mikhail Sergachev from suspension.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Returned D Travis Hamonic to Abbotsford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned F Hendrix Lapierre to Acadie-Bathurst Titan (QMJHL). Recalled G Zach Fucale and C Aliksei Protas from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned G Hunter Shepard from South Carolina (ECHL) to Hershey.

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Recalled D Jack Rathbone from Vancouver (NHL).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Released F Max Zimmer from player try-out contract (PTO). Recalled C Ryan Lohin from Allen (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Recalled G Francois Brassard from Jacksonville (ECHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled D Jake Massie from South Carolina (ECHL). Signed C Drake Rymsha to a player try-out contract (PTO).

LAVAL ROCKET —Loaned D Terrance Amorosa to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Loaned G Parker Gahagen to Florida (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Acquired C Jack Studnicka.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Acquired D Wyatt Kalynuk.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Reassigned F Alexey Lipanov to Orlando (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released G Ryan Novalis from emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Acquired G Stefano Lekkas from Fort Wayne.

