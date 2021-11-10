Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Named Tim Hyers hitting coach.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Lafayette Pitts to the practice squad. Designated OLB Dante Fowler Jr. to return from injured reserve to practice.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed CB Chidobe Awuzie on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed C Nick Harris on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Dexter Williams and CB Herb Miller to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Tom Kennedy to the practice squad. Designated CBs Corey Ballentine and Ifeatu Melifonwu to return from injured reserve to practice.
NEW YORK JETS — Designated OL Conor McDermott to return from injured reserve to practice.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted RB Jordan Howard from the practice squad to the active roster.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Designated RB Chris Carson to return from injured reserve to practice.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Darren Fells and WR Breshad Perriman to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed QB Kevin Hogan and WR Chris Rowland to the practice squad. Designated CB Kristian Fulton to return from injured reserve to practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned LW Jake Neighbours to Junior Club Edmonton (WHL). Recalled C Joshua Dakota from Springfield (AHL).
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Returned LW Max Mccormick to Charlotte (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned D Andrej Sustr to Syracuse (AHL). Returned D Mikhail Sergachev from suspension.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Returned D Travis Hamonic to Abbotsford (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned F Hendrix Lapierre to Acadie-Bathurst Titan (QMJHL). Recalled G Zach Fucale and C Aliksei Protas from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned G Hunter Shepard from South Carolina (ECHL) to Hershey.
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Recalled D Jack Rathbone from Vancouver (NHL).
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Released F Max Zimmer from player try-out contract (PTO). Recalled C Ryan Lohin from Allen (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Recalled G Francois Brassard from Jacksonville (ECHL).
HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled D Jake Massie from South Carolina (ECHL). Signed C Drake Rymsha to a player try-out contract (PTO).
LAVAL ROCKET —Loaned D Terrance Amorosa to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Loaned G Parker Gahagen to Florida (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Acquired C Jack Studnicka.
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Acquired D Wyatt Kalynuk.
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Reassigned F Alexey Lipanov to Orlando (ECHL).
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released G Ryan Novalis from emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Acquired G Stefano Lekkas from Fort Wayne.
