Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Tim Hyers hitting coach.

Minor League Baseball

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jason Zgardowski on a contract.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Agreed to terms with C J.P. Fullerton to a contract extension. Released OF Dylan Hardy, OF Keon Taylor and RHP Adam Zuk.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brendan Bell on a contract.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tomas Nicoll to a contract extension.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated TE Demetrius Harris from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Alex Ellis, K Kyle Nelson and WR Darrius Shepherd to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Lafayette Pitts to the practice squad. Designated OLB Dante Fowler Jr. to return from injured reserve to practice.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed QB Sam Darnold on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed CB Chidobe Awuzie on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed C Nick Harris on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Dexter Williams and CB Herb Miller to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed K Lirim Hajrullahu.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated TE Noah Fant from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Tom Kennedy to the practice squad. Designated CBs Corey Ballentine and Ifeatu Melifonwu to return from injured reserve to practice.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated LT David Bakhtiari from the physically unable to perform (PUP list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Designated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire to return from injured reserve to practice.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Jeff Badet to the practice squad. Placed DT Darius Philon on injured reserve. Promoted DT Kendal Vickers from the practice squad to the active roster.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed OL Greg Mancz on injured reserve. Promoted C Cameron Tom from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated CB Ken Crawley and WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Designated OL Conor McDermott to return from injured reserve to practice.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted RB Jordan Howard from the practice squad to the active roster.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted OL Colton McKivitz from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed T Mike McGlinchey on injured reserve. Released LB Christian Elliss from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Designated RB Chris Carson to return from injured reserve to practice.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Darren Fells and WR Breshad Perriman to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed QB Kevin Hogan and WR Chris Rowland to the practice squad. Designated CB Kristian Fulton to return from injured reserve to practice squad. Promoted CB Chris Jones from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Returned D Isaak Phillips to Rockford (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned D Nate Clurman from Colorado (AHL) to Utah (ECHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned LW Jake Neighbours to Junior Club Edmonton (WHL). Recalled C Joshua Dakota from Springfield (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Returned LW Max McCormick to Charlotte (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned D Andrej Sustr to Syracuse (AHL). Returned D Mikhail Sergachev from suspension.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Returned D Travis Hamonic to Abbotsford (AHL). Recalled D Jack Rathbone from Abotsford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned F Hendrix Lapierre to Acadie-Bathurst Titan (QMJHL). Recalled G Zach Fucale and C Aliksei Protas from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned G Hunter Shepard from South Carolina (ECHL) to Hershey.

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Released F Max Zimmer from player try-out contract (PTO). Recalled C Ryan Lohin from Allen (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Recalled G Francois Brassard from Jacksonville (ECHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled D Jake Massie from South Carolina (ECHL). Signed C Drake Rymsha to a player try-out contract (PTO).

LAVAL ROCKET —Loaned D Terrance Amorosa to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Loaned G Parker Gahagen to Florida (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Acquired C Jack Studnicka.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Acquired D Wyatt Kalynuk.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Reassigned F Alexey Lipanov to Orlando (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released G Ryan Novalis from emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Acquired G Stefano Lekkas from Fort Wayne.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.