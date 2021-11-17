Wednesday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Noah Syndergaard on a one-year contract.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Released RHP Tanner Anderson, C Taylor Davis and INF/OF Phillip Evans.

BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed head coach and general manager Mike Thibault to a multi-year contract extension.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed RB Tavien Feaster to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DT Isaiah Mack to the practice squad.

CAROLIONA PANTHERS — Designated G John Miller and DE Darryl Johnson to return from injured reserve to practice.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated C Brandon Linder and TE James O’Shaughnessy to return from injured reserve to practice.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated S Harrison Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated CB Patrick Peterson to return from injured reserve to practice.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated OT Andrew Thomas to return from injured reserve to practice.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated RB Miles Sanders to return from injured reserve to practice.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted DL Kyle Peko from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DL Amani Bledsoe and OL Bobby Hart to the practice squad. Designated TE Tommy Hudson to return from injured reserve to practice.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Designated CB Darryl Roberts to return from injured reserve to practice.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFALO SABRES — Loaned F Brett Murray to Rochester (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned G Victor Brattrom from Grand Rapids to Toledo.

MINNESOTA WILD — Loaned F Matt Boldy to Iowa (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Tyce Thompson on injured reserve. Recalled F Fabian Zetterlund from Utica (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned D Connor Corcoran from Fort Wayne (ECHL) to Henderson (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Grand Rapids F Chase Pearson for one game as a consequence of a butt-ending incident in a game against Manitoba on Nov. 12. Suspended Lehigh Valley F Hayden Hodgson two games as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game against Providence on Nov. 12.

IOWA WILD — Loaned F Bryce Gervais to Iowa (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Acquired F Drew O’Connor.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired Fs Tyler Poulsen and J.D. Dudek from Worcester.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired F Jackson Leef from Allen.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired G Marc-Antoine Gelinas as emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

