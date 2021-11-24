Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American league

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed LHP Cionel Perez off waivers from Cincinnati.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed LHP Kyle Nelson off waivers from Cleveland.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OF Nick Plummer on a one-year contract. Claimed RHP Antonio Santos off waivers from Colorado.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Colton Easterwood on a contract extension.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS – Agreed to terms with RHP Jordan Powell on a minor league contract.

OTTAWA TITANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Carter Hayes and INF Ryan Walstad on minor league contracts.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Arjona and OF Brett Milazzo on contract extensions. Agreed to terms with INF Aaron Singh on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Thomas Morstead.

CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted WR Isaiah Coulter and LB Sam Kamara from the practice squad to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated T Jack Conklin and RB Kareem Hunt to return from injured reserve to practice.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated DE DeMarcus Lawrence to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed S Donovan Wilson on injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated G Austin Schlottmann from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated LB Micah Kiser to return from injured reserve to practice.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB A.J. Parker on injured reserve. Promoted G Parker Ehinger from the practice squad to the active roster.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed G/T Jon Dietzen to the practice squad. Placed LB Jonathan Garvin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted LB Vince Biegel from the practice squad to the active roster. Designated OL Michael Deiter to return from injured reserve to practice. Claimed RB Phillip Lindsay off waivers from Houston. Signed LB Wynton McManis to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB Nick Bowden to the active roster. Activated LB LaRoy Reynolds from the practice squad injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB Davion Taylor on injured reserve. Signed LB Christian Elliss to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Luq Barcoo and WR Devin Funchess to the practice squad. Released WR Austin Watkins Jr. from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB B.J. Emmons to the practice squad. REleased WR Cade Johnson from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Designated CB Carlton Davis to return from injured reserve to practice.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed QB Logan Woodside on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Designated TE Logan Thomas to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed G Deion Calhoun and C Tyler Gauthier to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Returned F Walker Duehr to Stockton (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Dan Renouf from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Michael McCarron to Milwaukee (AHL). Assigned D Ben Harpur to Milwaukee on a conditioning loan.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Morgan Frost from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Returned D Fredrik Claesson to Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled Fs Michael Sgarbossa and Beck Malenstyn from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Returned D Olivier LdBlanc to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Blake Hillman to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

LAVAL ROCKET — Loaned D Terrance Amorosa to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL). Reassigned G Kevin Poulin to Trois-Rivieres.

LEVIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned D Ryan MacKinnon to Reading (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Loaned F Bobby Lynch to Newfoundland (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Loaned D Dylan Blujus and F Robert Carpenter to Florida (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed F Nick Ford to a standard player contract.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed C Zach hall to a standard player contract.

READING ROYALS — Released F Brendan Van Riemsdyk.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released C Jonathan Joannette and D Alexandre Perron-Fontaine.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired D Dom Procopio and F Carlos Fornaris.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Atlanta United D Alan Franco an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in an orderly manner in a game against New York City FC on Nov. 21. Fined Portland and Minnesota an undisclosed amount for a violation of the mass confrontration policy in a game on Nov. 21. Fined Portland HC Giovanni Savarese and Minnesota HC Adrian Heath an undisclosed amount for their actions in inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation in a game on Nov. 21.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.