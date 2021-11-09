West Virginia 60, Oakland 53

OAKLAND (0-0)
Cain 6-12 3-4 15, Conway 0-0 0-0 0, Parrish 4-13 2-2 10, Townsend 5-9 1-2 12, Moore 2-16 0-1 4, Lampman 3-7 0-0 8, Price 2-3 0-0 4, Shepherd 0-2 0-0 0, Parker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 6-9 53.
WEST VIRGINIA (0-0)
Bridges 3-7 0-0 7, Cottrell 2-6 2-3 6, Ke.Johnson 1-2 0-1 2, McNeil 4-9 1-2 11, T.Sherman 7-18 3-4 18, Osabuohien 3-5 0-2 6, Curry 0-2 2-2 2, Carrigan 2-3 2-4 6, Ko.Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Wilson 0-3 0-0 0, Paulicap 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 10-18 60.
Halftime_West Virginia 27-23. 3-Point Goals_Oakland 3-23 (Lampman 2-5, Townsend 1-3, Price 0-1, Shepherd 0-1, Cain 0-3, Moore 0-5, Parrish 0-5), West Virginia 4-21 (McNeil 2-6, Bridges 1-3, T.Sherman 1-7, Cottrell 0-1, Ke.Johnson 0-1, Ko.Johnson 0-1, Wilson 0-2). Fouled Out_Cain, Price. Rebounds_Oakland 41 (Parrish 12), West Virginia 32 (Osabuohien 9). Assists_Oakland 7 (Moore 4), West Virginia 15 (T.Sherman 5). Total Fouls_Oakland 22, West Virginia 13.
