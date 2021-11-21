West Virginia 66, Clemson 59

CLEMSON (4-2)

Hall 5-7 0-0 10, Tyson 3-6 3-6 9, Collins 2-3 0-2 4, Dawes 6-9 3-4 18, Honor 4-10 0-0 10, Bohannon 2-4 3-4 7, Hunter 0-1 1-2 1, Middlebrooks 0-0 0-0 0, Schieffelin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-40 10-18 59.

WEST VIRGINIA (4-1)

Bridges 4-8 0-0 8, Cottrell 3-7 0-0 7, Ke.Johnson 2-4 2-3 6, McNeil 5-12 4-4 15, Sherman 5-16 1-1 12, Osabuohien 1-2 2-3 4, Curry 4-7 0-0 9, Ko.Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Carrigan 1-1 0-0 2, Paulicap 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 9-11 66.

Halftime_West Virginia 35-34. 3-Point Goals_Clemson 5-14 (Dawes 3-5, Honor 2-5, Hall 0-1, Hunter 0-1, Tyson 0-2), West Virginia 5-19 (Cottrell 1-1, Curry 1-1, Ko.Johnson 1-2, Sherman 1-5, McNeil 1-6, Osabuohien 0-1, Bridges 0-3). Fouled Out_Collins. Rebounds_Clemson 25 (Tyson 6), West Virginia 30 (Osabuohien 7). Assists_Clemson 12 (Bohannon 4), West Virginia 11 (Osabuohien 4). Total Fouls_Clemson 16, West Virginia 16.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.