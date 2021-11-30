Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

West Virginia 74, Bellarmine 55

The Associated Press
November 30, 2021 8:56 pm
< a min read
      

BELLARMINE (2-6)

Claycomb 0-4 0-0 0, Hopf 5-10 2-8 12, Betz 5-11 0-0 10, Fleming 3-10 3-3 10, Penn 7-14 2-2 16, Pfriem 0-0 0-1 0, Tipton 3-6 0-0 7, Devault 0-2 0-0 0, Wieland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 7-14 55.

WEST VIRGINIA (6-1)

Bridges 4-9 0-0 8, Cottrell 1-3 1-2 3, Ke.Johnson 1-3 1-1 3, McNeil 6-14 0-0 14, Sherman 7-12 2-2 18, Curry 4-7 0-4 9, Ko.Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Carrigan 2-4 0-0 4, Paulicap 3-3 0-0 6, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Osabuohien 1-1 1-1 3, N’diaye 0-2 0-0 0, Thweatt 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 31-65 5-10 74.

Halftime_West Virginia 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Bellarmine 2-17 (Fleming 1-4, Tipton 1-4, Devault 0-1, Hopf 0-1, Penn 0-1, Betz 0-2, Claycomb 0-4), West Virginia 7-19 (McNeil 2-4, Sherman 2-5, Curry 1-2, Ko.Johnson 1-2, Thweatt 1-2, Cottrell 0-1, Ke.Johnson 0-1, Bridges 0-2). Rebounds_Bellarmine 29 (Hopf 8), West Virginia 36 (Bridges 9). Assists_Bellarmine 10 (Penn 5), West Virginia 13 (Sherman 3). Total Fouls_Bellarmine 14, West Virginia 16. A_9,523 (14,000).

        Insight by Infor: This exclusive e-book highlights how the military services and defense agencies are rethinking their approach to managing their supply chains and how data is driving those decisions.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Zumwalt holds Change of Command ceremony