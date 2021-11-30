West Virginia 74, Bellarmine 55

BELLARMINE (2-6)
Claycomb 0-4 0-0 0, Hopf 5-10 2-8 12, Betz 5-11 0-0 10, Fleming 3-10 3-3 10, Penn 7-14 2-2 16, Pfriem 0-0 0-1 0, Tipton 3-6 0-0 7, Devault 0-2 0-0 0, Wieland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 7-14 55.
WEST VIRGINIA (6-1)
Bridges 4-9 0-0 8, Cottrell 1-3 1-2 3, Ke.Johnson 1-3 1-1 3, McNeil 6-14 0-0 14, Sherman 7-12 2-2 18, Curry 4-7 0-4 9, Ko.Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Carrigan 2-4 0-0 4, Paulicap 3-3 0-0 6, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Osabuohien 1-1 1-1 3, N’diaye 0-2 0-0 0, Thweatt 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 31-65 5-10 74.
Halftime_West Virginia 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Bellarmine 2-17 (Fleming 1-4, Tipton 1-4, Devault 0-1, Hopf 0-1, Penn 0-1, Betz 0-2, Claycomb 0-4), West Virginia 7-19 (McNeil 2-4, Sherman 2-5, Curry 1-2, Ko.Johnson 1-2, Thweatt 1-2, Cottrell 0-1, Ke.Johnson 0-1, Bridges 0-2). Rebounds_Bellarmine 29 (Hopf 8), West Virginia 36 (Bridges 9). Assists_Bellarmine 10 (Penn 5), West Virginia 13 (Sherman 3). Total Fouls_Bellarmine 14, West Virginia 16. A_9,523 (14,000).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments