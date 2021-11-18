West Virginia 87, Elon 68

ELON (2-2)

Graham 1-3 0-0 2, Burford 4-7 3-5 12, McIntosh 5-10 0-0 13, Ervin 3-10 3-4 11, Watson 3-13 8-8 15, Woods 3-6 2-2 11, Gillens-Butler 1-4 2-2 4, Sherry 0-2 0-0 0, Wooten 0-0 0-0 0, Noord 0-0 0-0 0, Daugherty 0-0 0-1 0, Mendys 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 18-22 68.

WEST VIRGINIA (3-0)

Bridges 3-5 0-0 7, Cottrell 3-4 2-2 9, Ke.Johnson 3-8 2-3 9, McNeil 7-13 0-0 16, Sherman 9-17 8-9 27, Ko.Johnson 1-2 0-1 2, Curry 1-3 5-7 7, Osabuohien 3-4 1-1 7, Carrigan 0-0 1-2 1, Paulicap 0-2 2-3 2, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0, N’diaye 0-0 0-0 0, Thweatt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 21-28 87.

Halftime_West Virginia 44-37. 3-Point Goals_Elon 10-27 (Woods 3-5, McIntosh 3-6, Ervin 2-7, Burford 1-1, Watson 1-7, Gillens-Butler 0-1), West Virginia 6-16 (McNeil 2-4, Bridges 1-1, Cottrell 1-2, Ke.Johnson 1-3, Sherman 1-5, Ko.Johnson 0-1). Fouled Out_Burford. Rebounds_Elon 31 (Ervin, Watson 7), West Virginia 38 (Paulicap 6). Assists_Elon 13 (Watson 4), West Virginia 11 (Sherman 5). Total Fouls_Elon 22, West Virginia 22. A_4,213 (5,100).

