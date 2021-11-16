Wichita St. 65, Tarleton St. 51

TARLETON ST. (0-3)

Hicks 3-10 2-4 9, Bogues 1-3 2-2 4, Gipson 6-12 2-2 16, Daniel 2-5 0-0 4, Small 4-8 0-0 8, McDavid 1-4 4-4 6, Hopkins 1-5 2-2 4, Owens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 12-14 51.

WICHITA ST. (3-0)

Pleasant 0-2 0-2 0, Udeze 5-8 5-5 15, Council 4-11 2-2 12, Dennis 3-4 4-4 13, Porter 1-2 1-2 4, Grant 2-8 3-4 8, Jenkins 2-5 0-0 5, C.Jackson 1-2 2-2 5, Pohto 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 19-45 18-23 65.

Halftime_Wichita St. 29-22. 3-Point Goals_Tarleton St. 3-16 (Gipson 2-5, Hicks 1-4, Bogues 0-1, Daniel 0-1, Small 0-1, Hopkins 0-2, McDavid 0-2), Wichita St. 9-21 (Dennis 3-4, Council 2-6, Porter 1-1, C.Jackson 1-2, Jenkins 1-2, Grant 1-4, Pleasant 0-1, Udeze 0-1). Rebounds_Tarleton St. 25 (Daniel 6), Wichita St. 26 (Udeze 6). Assists_Tarleton St. 9 (Daniel 4), Wichita St. 14 (Grant 4). Total Fouls_Tarleton St. 19, Wichita St. 14.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.