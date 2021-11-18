Wichita State, Arizona meet in Roman Main Event

Arizona (3-0) vs. Wichita State (3-0)

Roman Main Event , T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Wichita State are set to square off in the Roman Main Event. Wichita State earned a 65-51 win over Tarleton St. in its most recent game, while Arizona walked away with a 97-45 blowout win against North Dakota State in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Wildcats are led by Azuolas Tubelis and Christian Koloko. Tubelis has averaged 16 points and 6.3 rebounds while Koloko has recorded 14 points, 6.7 rebounds and four blocks per game. The Shockers have been anchored by Dexter Dennis and Ricky Council IV, who are scoring 11.3 and 12 per game, respectively.DOMINANT DEXTER: Dennis has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 91.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Arizona has held opposing teams to 49 points per game this season, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

