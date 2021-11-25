On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
William & Mary goes for first win vs Mary Baldwin

The Associated Press
November 25, 2021 5:31 pm
Mary Baldwin vs. William & Mary (0-6)

Kaplan Arena, Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The William & Mary Tribe are set to battle the Fighting Squirrels of Division III Mary Baldwin. William & Mary lost 67-54 to Radford in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Ben Wight has averaged 11.2 points and 5.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Tribe. Quinn Blair is also a key contributor, with 12 points per game.JUMP SHOTS FOR JADEN: Mary Baldwin’s Jaden Ignacio has attempted seven 3-pointers this season, hitting 71.4 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: William & Mary went 2-3 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Tribe scored 65.4 points per contest across those five contests.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

