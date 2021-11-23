On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Williams carries Murray State over Long Beach State 80-43

The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 5:51 pm
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — KJ Williams had 29 points as Murray State easily beat Long Beach State 80-43 on Tuesday.

Williams hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Tevin Brown had 16 points for Murray State (4-1).

Joel Murray had 14 points for the Beach (1-4), who have now lost four consecutive games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

