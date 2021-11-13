On Air: Encounter
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Williams leads E. Kentucky past Milwaukee 77-71

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 10:15 pm
< a min read
      

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jannson Williams had 10 points and 10 rebounds to carry Eastern Kentucky to a 77-71 win over Milwaukee on Saturday night.

Devontae Blanton had 12 points for Eastern Kentucky (3-0). Cooper Robb added 11 points. Michael Moreno had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Josh Thomas had 23 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (1-1). DeAndre Gholston added 22 points and eight rebounds. Patrick Baldwin Jr. had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

___

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell