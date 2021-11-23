On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Williams scores 22, Santa Clara scorches TCU 85-66

The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 12:46 am
1 min read
      

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Williams scored 22 points, PJ Pipes added 17 and hot-shooting Santa Clara routed TCU 85-66 in the SoCal Challenge on Monday night.

Giordan Williams added 15 points and Keshawn Justice 10 for the Broncos (5-0), who were 11 of 16 from 3-point range (68.8%) and 61.2% (30 of 49) overall.

Justice also had 10 rebounds and the Broncos had a 39-24 advantage on the boards against a team that came in grabbing 48 misses a game, 17 on the offensive end.

Santa Clara will play Fresno State on Wednesday while TCU faces Pepperdine.

TCU (3-1) was only allowing 54 points a game while Santa Clara shot 53.8% over its first four games.

Maxwell Evans scored 15 points for the Horned Frogs, who were 7 of 20 from distance and shot 41% overall (26 of 64). Micah Peavy and Mike Miles both scored 10.

TCU’s only lead was an opening free throw and the Horned Frogs tied the game at four. The Broncos kept a slender lead until Santa Clara went on a 12-0 run that closed the first half for a 43-29 lead.

Williams had 12 points for the half, 10 in the final 4 1/2 minutes and four in the closing run. The Broncos closed the half making 7 of 8 shots.

Santa Clara shot 60% (18 of 30) while TCU shot 37% (11 of 30).

The Broncs followed that 10-point run by scoring the first 14 of the second half for a 57-29 lead. Pipes had two 3s and Giordo Williams and Justice also connected from distance. They made 6 of 7 shots.

TCU put together a 12-0 run as Santa Clara had a string of turnovers but only got within 16.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

