Willis leads Louisiana Tech over Jarvis Christian 91-61

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 9:43 pm
RUSTON, La. (AP) — Keaston Willis had 19 points to lead five players in double figures as Louisiana Tech easily defeated Jarvis Christian 91-61 on Monday night.

Amorie Archibald added 14 points for the Bulldogs (2-1). Kenneth Lofton Jr. chipped in 12, David Green scored 12 and Terran Williams had 11.

Willis hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Jakobe Dill had 16 points for Jarvis Christian. Desmond McNiel added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

