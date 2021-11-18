Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wilson, Freidel lift S. Dakota St. past NAIA Presentation

The Associated Press
November 18, 2021 11:55 pm
< a min read
      

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson and Noah Freidel scored 14 points apiece and South Dakota State rolled past Presentation 99-62 on Thursday night.

Matt Dentlinger added 12 points, Alex Arians scored 11 and Zeke Mayo 10 for the Jackrabbits.

Denzel McDuffey had 11 points for the NAIA-level Saints. Ian Kelly also scored 11 and Kiegan Phung had seven rebounds.

___

        Insight by Okta: This exclusive e-book highlights how identity and access management will continue to evolve as agencies face more aggressive cyber threats while keeping data and systems accessible.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 SAME's Federal Small Business...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Crew 1 meets up with Space Force top brass