Winthrop squares up against Vandy

Winthrop (2-1) vs. Vanderbilt (2-1)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop and Vanderbilt look to bounce back from losses. Winthrop fell 76-65 at Middle Tennessee on Tuesday. Vanderbilt lost 48-37 loss at home to VCU on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. has averaged 17.7 points and 2.3 steals while Jordan Wright has put up 15.7 points and five rebounds. For the Eagles, D.J. Burns Jr. has averaged 20 points and 5.7 rebounds while Cory Hightower has put up 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and two steals.POTENT PIPPEN JR.: Pippen has connected on 33.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Winthrop’s Good has attempted 16 3-pointers and connected on 43.8 percent of them, and is 7 for 16 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Winthrop as a team has made 12 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.