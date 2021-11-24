Trending:
Wisconsin 61, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 55

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 7:03 pm
WISCONSIN (5-1)

Crowl 2-7 0-0 4, Wahl 6-9 6-6 18, Jon.Davis 7-17 5-5 20, Davison 1-10 1-2 4, Hepburn 2-5 2-2 6, Gilmore 1-1 2-2 4, Bowman 2-5 0-0 5, Carlson 0-1 0-1 0, Vogt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 16-18 61.

SAINT MARY’S (CAL) (6-1)

Bowen 1-5 0-0 3, Tass 3-10 2-2 8, Johnson 6-12 0-0 12, Kuhse 3-5 2-4 8, Ducas 4-9 3-4 13, Fotu 4-5 2-2 11, Marciulionis 0-2 0-0 0, Saxen 0-1 0-0 0, Mullins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 9-12 55.

Halftime_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 31-25. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 3-12 (Jon.Davis 1-1, Bowman 1-2, Davison 1-7, Crowl 0-1, Hepburn 0-1), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 4-15 (Ducas 2-5, Fotu 1-1, Bowen 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Kuhse 0-1, Marciulionis 0-1, Mullins 0-1). Rebounds_Wisconsin 32 (Crowl, Jon.Davis 7), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 29 (Tass 7). Assists_Wisconsin 4 (Crowl, Jon.Davis, Davison, Hepburn 1), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 9 (Kuhse 3). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 19, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 21. A_2,901 (12,000).

