Wisconsin 65, No. 12 Houston 63

WISCONSIN (3-1)
Crowl 3-6 1-2 8, Wahl 4-10 1-2 9, Jon.Davis 10-18 6-6 30, Davison 2-6 4-4 9, Hepburn 1-4 0-0 3, Bowman 1-1 0-1 2, Carlson 2-3 0-0 4, Vogt 0-0 0-0 0, Gilmore 0-1 0-0 0, Jor.Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 12-15 65.
HOUSTON (4-0)
Chaney 3-3 1-4 7, Moore 0-6 0-0 0, White 2-4 0-0 4, Edwards 6-10 0-0 18, Sasser 4-12 0-0 11, Shead 3-7 2-4 8, Roberts 1-5 3-4 5, Mark 3-6 2-2 8, Carlton 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 23-54 8-15 63.
Halftime_Wisconsin 40-20. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 7-24 (Jon.Davis 4-7, Crowl 1-4, Hepburn 1-4, Davison 1-5, Carlson 0-1, Gilmore 0-1, Wahl 0-2), Houston 9-23 (Edwards 6-8, Sasser 3-7, Shead 0-1, White 0-1, Roberts 0-2, Moore 0-4). Rebounds_Wisconsin 25 (Wahl 7), Houston 32 (Roberts 6). Assists_Wisconsin 11 (Hepburn 3), Houston 10 (Shead 5). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 19, Houston 18.
