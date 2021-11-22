Wisconsin 69, Texas A&M 58

TEXAS A&M (4-0)

Brown 1-3 1-2 3, Coleman 3-3 2-2 8, Gordon 3-7 0-0 9, Radford 1-4 3-4 6, Williams 3-10 0-0 8, Jackson 5-11 2-2 15, Cash 1-3 0-0 2, Henderson 0-2 0-2 0, Diarra 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor 2-4 2-2 7, Obaseki 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 10-14 58.

WISCONSIN (3-1)

Crowl 4-9 0-0 10, Wahl 3-8 0-0 6, Jon.Davis 8-18 4-4 21, Davison 5-16 6-6 19, Hepburn 2-4 2-3 7, Bowman 0-1 2-2 2, Gilmore 0-0 1-2 1, Jor.Davis 1-1 0-0 3, Vogt 0-0 0-0 0, Carlson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 15-17 69.

Halftime_Wisconsin 35-34. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M 10-26 (Gordon 3-5, Jackson 3-6, Williams 2-8, Taylor 1-2, Radford 1-4, Diarra 0-1), Wisconsin 8-26 (Davison 3-11, Crowl 2-3, Jor.Davis 1-1, Hepburn 1-3, Jon.Davis 1-5, Carlson 0-1, Wahl 0-2). Fouled Out_Coleman. Rebounds_Texas A&M 25 (Coleman, Radford, Jackson 4), Wisconsin 32 (Jon.Davis 9). Assists_Texas A&M 11 (Williams 5), Wisconsin 10 (Davison 3). Total Fouls_Texas A&M 18, Wisconsin 13.

