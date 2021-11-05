On Air: Leaders & Legends
With Domi in COVID-19 protocol, Blue Jackets now lose Laine

The Associated Press
November 5, 2021 12:21 pm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets will be without key forwards Patrik Laine and Max Domi for Saturday’s game against Colorado.

The Blue Jackets said Friday that the 23-year-old Laine will miss four to six weeks with an oblique strain. He got hurt during Wednesday overtime win at Colorado.

Domi was put into quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus on Sunday. The test result came in after the Blue Jackets’ overtime win at New Jersey, so Domi was left behind for quarantine there.

Laine is second on the team in scoring with three goals and seven assists. The 26-year-old Domi has had some tough luck. He had shoulder surgery in the offseason and then then missed four games this season with a fractured rib. He has a goal and three assists.

It’s not clear when Domi could return. Kevin Stenlund was called up from the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters to take his spot.

The 9-6-3 Blue Jackets open a four-game homestand against the 9-4-4 Avalanche at Nationwide Arena.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

