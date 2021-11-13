On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Witherspoon feeds Elon with 2 TDs in 37-14 win over Towson

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 8:52 pm
< a min read
      

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — McKinley Witherspoon ran for a pair of scores and Davis Cheek threw for one and Elon never trailed in its 37-14 win against Towson on Saturday.

Witherspoon ran for 1-yard score for a 7-0 lead before Skyler Davis made a career-long, 52-yard field goal late in the first quarter. Davis added a 28-yarder with 10:29 before halftime for a 13-0 lead.

Vincent Amendola got Towson on the board with a 5-yard scoring run at the end of a nine-play, 73-yard drive five minutes later.

But the Phoenix (5-5, 4-3 Colonial Athletic Association) countered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Witherspoon carrying it in from 1 and a 20-7 margin with 2:07 before halftime.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

Jerry Howard Jr. ran for 126 yards on 17 carries for the Tigers. Towson (4-6, 3-4) has lost back-to-back games and three of its last four.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell