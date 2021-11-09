Wofford 117, Bob Jones 79

BOB JONES (0-0)
Fuller 4-7 0-0 11, Gearhart 0-2 2-2 2, Blair 8-12 6-6 25, Cupples 2-7 2-2 7, Dean 5-9 3-6 13, Brush 3-6 3-3 9, Sibley 1-2 0-0 2, Tidwell 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 1-3 0-0 3, Brunson 0-0 0-0 0, Garrick 0-4 0-0 0, Dickerson 1-1 0-1 2, Grandstaff 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 27-55 16-20 79.
WOFFORD (0-0)
Jones 0-0 1-4 1, Mack 4-4 3-3 12, Bigelow 4-8 0-0 9, Klesmit 9-13 1-2 23, Larson 7-8 0-0 19, L.Turner 4-9 0-1 10, Patterson 5-9 0-0 11, Godwin 8-9 0-0 17, K.Turner 4-7 0-0 9, Tripp 1-4 0-0 2, Appelgren 2-2 0-1 4. Totals 48-73 5-11 117.
Halftime_Wofford 63-30. 3-Point Goals_Bob Jones 9-22 (Fuller 3-5, Blair 3-7, Grandstaff 1-1, Powell 1-2, Cupples 1-4, Garrick 0-1, Gearhart 0-1, Sibley 0-1), Wofford 16-25 (Larson 5-5, Klesmit 4-6, L.Turner 2-5, Godwin 1-1, Mack 1-1, Patterson 1-2, K.Turner 1-2, Bigelow 1-3). Rebounds_Bob Jones 17 (Blair, Brush 3), Wofford 37 (Bigelow 10). Assists_Bob Jones 8 (Cupples, Powell 2), Wofford 22 (Larson 6). Total Fouls_Bob Jones 13, Wofford 13. A_1,350 (3,500).
