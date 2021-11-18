Wofford faces Hampton

Hampton (2-1) vs. Wofford (2-1)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton faces Wofford in an early season matchup. Hampton fell 78-54 at Towson on Tuesday. Wofford is coming off a 98-41 win at home over Erskine on Monday.

STEPPING UP: Najee Garvin is averaging 17.3 points and 7.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Pirates. Russell Dean is also a primary facilitator, maintaining an average of eight points, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game. The Terriers have been led by Ryan Larson, who is averaging 9.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists.GIFTED GARVIN: Garvin has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford is ranked second among SoCon teams with an average of 94.3 points per game.

