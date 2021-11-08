Wofford opens season against Bob Jones University

Bob Jones University vs. Wofford (0-0)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wofford Terriers will be taking on the Bruins of Bob Jones University. Wofford went 15-9 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford went 1-3 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Terriers offense scored 67 points per contest in those four contests.

