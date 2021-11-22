Wofford plays S. Carolina

Wofford (4-1) vs. South Carolina (3-1)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford and South Carolina both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams earned home victories in their last game. South Carolina earned a 66-63 win over UAB on Thursday, while Wofford got a 70-52 win over Georgia Southern on Sunday.

SAVVY SENIORS: South Carolina’s Jermaine Couisnard, Erik Stevenson and James Reese V have combined to score 50 percent of all Gamecocks points this season.MIGHTY MACK: B.J. Mack has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Wofford’s Max Klesmit has attempted 29 3-pointers and connected on 41.4 percent of them, and is 8 for 20 over the last three games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Terriers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Gamecocks. South Carolina has 39 assists on 73 field goals (53.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Wofford has assists on 45 of 83 field goals (54.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina is ranked second in the SEC with an average of 74.5 possessions per game.

