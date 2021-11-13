Saturday, Nov. 13
EAST
Akron 60, Robert Morris 50
American U. 68, Vermont 61, OT
Binghamton 73, Canisius 56
Boston College 75, Holy Cross 50
Colgate 61, UMBC 52
Fordham 82, Seton Hall 63
Iona 67, Winthrop 45
La Salle 67, Rider 58, OT
Mass.-Lowell 68, Bryant 54
Md.-Eastern Shore 73, Claflin 57
Mount St. Mary’s 102, Valley Forge 15
New Hampshire 58, Dartmouth 46
Providence 66, Maine 61, OT
Quinnipiac 79, CCSU 50
SOUTH
Georgia Southern 99, Fort Valley State 71
McNeese St. 98, Southwestern Assemblies of God 48
North Florida 126, Trinity Baptist 31
Richmond 96, Hampton 47
Southern Miss. 77, Louisiana-Monroe 60
MIDWEST
Cleveland St. 58, St. Bonaventure 49
Creighton 71, Nebraska-Omaha 51
Green Bay 71, N. Dakota St. 54
Illinois St. 70, St. Thomas (MN) 55
Michigan 82, St. Francis Brooklyn 46
Toledo 73, Wright St. 56
UAB 81, Chicago St. 50
W. Illinois 73, Butler 46
SOUTHWEST
Tarleton St. 82, Champion Christian College 66
Texas-Arlington 72, Sam Houston St. 54
UTEP 89, North Dakota 69
FAR WEST
California 70, San Francisco 41
Long Beach St. 61, Boise St. 38
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 52, UC Davis 50
UC Riverside 75, Pacific 67
UC San Diego 60, Seattle 44
UNLV 80, Montana St. 42
Utah 106, Xavier 71
Utah St. 85, Cal St.-Fullerton 75
Wichita St. 57, Wyoming 48
___
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments