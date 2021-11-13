On Air: Motley Fool Money
The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 3:00 pm
< a min read
      

Saturday, Nov. 13

EAST

Akron 60, Robert Morris 50

American U. 68, Vermont 61, OT

Binghamton 73, Canisius 56

Boston College 75, Holy Cross 50

Colgate 61, UMBC 52

Fordham 82, Seton Hall 63

Iona 67, Winthrop 45

La Salle 67, Rider 58, OT

Mass.-Lowell 68, Bryant 54

Md.-Eastern Shore 73, Claflin 57

Mount St. Mary’s 102, Valley Forge 15

New Hampshire 58, Dartmouth 46

Providence 66, Maine 61, OT

Quinnipiac 79, CCSU 50

SOUTH

Georgia Southern 99, Fort Valley State 71

McNeese St. 98, Southwestern Assemblies of God 48

North Florida 126, Trinity Baptist 31

Richmond 96, Hampton 47

Southern Miss. 77, Louisiana-Monroe 60

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 58, St. Bonaventure 49

Creighton 71, Nebraska-Omaha 51

Green Bay 71, N. Dakota St. 54

Illinois St. 70, St. Thomas (MN) 55

Michigan 82, St. Francis Brooklyn 46

Toledo 73, Wright St. 56

UAB 81, Chicago St. 50

W. Illinois 73, Butler 46

SOUTHWEST

Tarleton St. 82, Champion Christian College 66

Texas-Arlington 72, Sam Houston St. 54

UTEP 89, North Dakota 69

FAR WEST

California 70, San Francisco 41

Long Beach St. 61, Boise St. 38

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 52, UC Davis 50

UC Riverside 75, Pacific 67

UC San Diego 60, Seattle 44

UNLV 80, Montana St. 42

Utah 106, Xavier 71

Utah St. 85, Cal St.-Fullerton 75

Wichita St. 57, Wyoming 48

___

