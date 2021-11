Wednesday, Nov. 17

SOUTH

Longwood 77, Duquesne 76

MIDWEST

Dayton 69, Toledo 60

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 88, Angelo State 53

Texas 88, SE Missouri 47

FAR WEST

BYU 55, Arizona St. 44

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.