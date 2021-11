Tuesday, Nov. 23

EAST

Brown 72, Hartford 68

New Hampshire 59, Siena 45

St. Francis Brooklyn 66, Michigan St. 63

UMass 80, Providence 62

Wagner 62, Colgate 53

SOUTH

Mississippi 79, Jackson St. 66

Murray St. 74, MVSU 50

MIDWEST

SIU-Edwardsville 87, Butler 74

FAR WEST

BYU 101, Utah St. 74

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.