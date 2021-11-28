On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
The Associated Press
November 28, 2021 3:00 pm
Sunday, Nov. 28

EAST

Boston College 77, Albany (NY) 65

Cornell 66, Lafayette 55

Holy Cross 67, Bryant 49

Missouri 88, Lehigh 67

North Dakota 65, Brown 46

Princeton 82, Maine 43

Providence 64, Monmouth (NJ) 34

Quinnipiac 113, Hartford 64

St. Bonaventure 81, Clarion 49

UCLA 73, St. John’s 65

SOUTH

Coppin St. 68, St. Francis (Pa.) 38

East Carolina 76, Campbell 66

Gardner-Webb 65, UNC-Greensboro 63

Long Beach St. 64, Rhode Island 52

Old Dominion 61, Stetson 51

MIDWEST

Liberty 76, Bowling Green 72

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 81, Arkansas St. 69

___

