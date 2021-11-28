Sunday, Nov. 28
EAST
Boston College 77, Albany (NY) 65
Cornell 66, Lafayette 55
Holy Cross 67, Bryant 49
Missouri 88, Lehigh 67
North Dakota 65, Brown 46
Princeton 82, Maine 43
Providence 64, Monmouth (NJ) 34
Quinnipiac 113, Hartford 64
St. Bonaventure 81, Clarion 49
UCLA 73, St. John’s 65
SOUTH
Coppin St. 68, St. Francis (Pa.) 38
East Carolina 76, Campbell 66
Gardner-Webb 65, UNC-Greensboro 63
Long Beach St. 64, Rhode Island 52
Old Dominion 61, Stetson 51
MIDWEST
Liberty 76, Bowling Green 72
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 81, Arkansas St. 69
