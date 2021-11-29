Trending:
Women’s College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press
November 29, 2021 3:00 pm
Monday, Nov. 29

SOUTH

Belmont Abbey 55, Charleston Southern 48

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 96, Arkansas Baptist 27

