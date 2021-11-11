On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Women’s world boxing championships postponed amid pandemic

The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 5:51 am
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The women’s world boxing championships have been postponed from next month to March 2022 because of restrictions in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, the International Boxing Association said.

AIBA said late Wednesday that teams were finding it difficult to compete at the traditionally amateur world championships in Turkey, which are offering prize money for the first time, with $100,000 on offer for gold medalists.

“The feedback received is that too many National Federations are facing difficult situations and restrictions within their countries,” AIBA said.

The championships were without a host for much of 2021 before Turkey stepped in Oct. 2. They were due to be held from Dec. 6 through 19.

The announcement comes a week after the men’s world championships concluded in Serbia. No women’s world championships have been held since 2019 because of the pandemic.

