Wong scores 21, rallies Miami past North Texas 69-63

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half on Friday to rally Miami to a 69-63 win over North Texas in the ESPN Events Invitational.

The Hurricanes (4-2) trailed by as many was 14 in the first half and were down 40-28 at the break.

An early 7-0 burst featuring a Wong 3-pointer got Miami close and then a 9-0 run produced a 52-48 lead with 11:39 to play. Jordan Miller scored at the basket to start and end the run and Charlie Moore contributed a 3-pointer, capping a stretch when Miami made 10 of 11 shots.

After consecutive 3s from Tylor Perry and Thomas Bell put the Mean Green back on top 54-52, Wong scored Miami’s next seven and it was tied at 59 with under 5 minutes to play.

Both teams struggled to score down the stretch until Kameron McGusty’s layup put Miami on top at the 2:35 mark and then Wong hit a jumper at 1:18. North Texas was in the process of missing four straight shots and two McGusty free throws with 14 seconds to go pushed the lead to 67-61.

McGusty finished with 18 points, going 10 of 11 from the foul line, and 12 rebounds. Moore scored 16 on 6-of-9 shooting. Miami shot 57% in the second half.

Bell scored 18 points and Perry 14 off the bench for North Texas (2-3), which only shot 32% in the second half after making9 of 18 3-pointers and going 15 of 28 overall before the break.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.