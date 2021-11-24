On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Wood leads Portland past Portland State 69-54

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 12:27 am
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Moses Wood had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead Portland to a 69-54 win over Portland State on Tuesday night.

Chris Austin had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Pilots (5-1), who have won five straight. Matheus Silveira added 13 points and three blocks. Tyler Robertson had 12 points and nine rebounds.

James Jean-Marie had 17 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Vikings (2-2). Ezekiel Alley added 11 points.

Marlon Ruffin, the Vikings’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 14 points per game, had only six points on 3-of-12 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

