Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wood scores 21 to carry Portland over Ark.-Pine Bluff 86-74

The Associated Press
November 19, 2021 1:49 am
< a min read
      

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Moses Wood had a career-high 21 points as Portland defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 86-74 on Thursday night.

Chika Nduka had 15 points for Portland (3-1). Tyler Robertson added 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Vasilije Vucinic had 10 points.

Shawn Williams scored a career-high 31 points for the Golden Lions (0-4), whose season-opening losing streak stretched to four games. Brandon Brown added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

___

        Insight by Okta: This exclusive e-book highlights how identity and access management will continue to evolve as agencies face more aggressive cyber threats while keeping data and systems accessible.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 SAME's Federal Small Business...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Crew 1 meets up with Space Force top brass