World Series Ratings

NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly national ratings for the World Series, as compiled by Nielsen Media Research. The rating is the percentage of households with televisions watching a program and the share is the percentage of households watching a program among those with televisons in use at the time:
|Year
|Rat
|Sh
|2021 (Fox)
|6.5
|16
|2020 (Fox)
|5.2
|12
|2019 (Fox)
|8.1
|16
|2018 (Fox)
|8.3
|17
|2017 (Fox)
|10.7
|20
|2016 (Fox)
|13.1
|23
|2015 (Fox)
|8.7
|16
|2014 (Fox)
|8.2
|14
|2013 (Fox)
|8.9
|15
|2012 (Fox)
|7.6
|12
|2011 (Fox)
|10.0
|16
|2010 (Fox)
|8.4
|14
|2009 (Fox)
|11.7
|19
|2008 (Fox)
|8.4
|14
|2007 (Fox)
|10.6
|18
|2006 (Fox)
|10.1
|17
|2005 (Fox)
|11.1
|19
|2004 (Fox)
|15.8
|26
|2003 (Fox)
|12.8
|22
|2002 (Fox)
|11.9
|20
|2001 (Fox)
|15.7
|26
|2000 (Fox)
|12.4
|21
|1999 (NBC)
|16.0
|26
|1998 (Fox)
|14.1
|24
|1997 (NBC)
|16.7
|29
|1996 (Fox)
|17.4
|29
|1995 (ABC-NBC)
|19.5
|33
|1994
|No Series
|1993 (CBS)
|17.3
|30
|1992 (CBS)
|20.2
|34
|1991 (CBS)
|24.0
|39
|1990 (CBS)
|20.8
|36
|1989 (ABC)
|16.4
|29
|1988 (NBC)
|23.9
|39
|1987 (ABC)
|24.0
|41
|1986 (NBC)
|28.6
|46
|1985 (ABC)
|25.3
|39
|1984 (NBC)
|22.9
|40
|1983 (ABC)
|23.3
|41
|1982 (NBC)
|27.9
|49
|1981 (ABC)
|30.0
|49
|1980 (NBC)
|32.8
|56
|1979 (ABC)
|28.5
|50
|1978 (NBC)
|32.8
|56
|1977 (ABC)
|29.8
|53
|1976 (NBC)
|27.5
|48
|1975 (NBC)
|28.7
|52
|1974 (NBC)
|25.6
|46
|1973 (NBC)
|30.7
|57
|1972 (NBC)
|27.6
|58
|1971 (NBC)
|24.2
|59
|1970 (NBC)
|19.4
|53
|1969 (NBC)
|22.4
|58
|1968 (NBC)
|22.8
|57
