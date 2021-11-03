Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

World Series Ratings

The Associated Press
November 3, 2021 7:30 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly national ratings for the World Series, as compiled by Nielsen Media Research. The rating is the percentage of households with televisions watching a program and the share is the percentage of households watching a program among those with televisons in use at the time:

Year Rat Sh
2021 (Fox) 6.5 16
2020 (Fox) 5.2 12
2019 (Fox) 8.1 16
2018 (Fox) 8.3 17
2017 (Fox) 10.7 20
2016 (Fox) 13.1 23
2015 (Fox) 8.7 16
2014 (Fox) 8.2 14
2013 (Fox) 8.9 15
2012 (Fox) 7.6 12
2011 (Fox) 10.0 16
2010 (Fox) 8.4 14
2009 (Fox) 11.7 19
2008 (Fox) 8.4 14
2007 (Fox) 10.6 18
2006 (Fox) 10.1 17
2005 (Fox) 11.1 19
2004 (Fox) 15.8 26
2003 (Fox) 12.8 22
2002 (Fox) 11.9 20
2001 (Fox) 15.7 26
2000 (Fox) 12.4 21
1999 (NBC) 16.0 26
1998 (Fox) 14.1 24
1997 (NBC) 16.7 29
1996 (Fox) 17.4 29
1995 (ABC-NBC) 19.5 33
1994 No Series
1993 (CBS) 17.3 30
1992 (CBS) 20.2 34
1991 (CBS) 24.0 39
1990 (CBS) 20.8 36
1989 (ABC) 16.4 29
1988 (NBC) 23.9 39
1987 (ABC) 24.0 41
1986 (NBC) 28.6 46
1985 (ABC) 25.3 39
1984 (NBC) 22.9 40
1983 (ABC) 23.3 41
1982 (NBC) 27.9 49
1981 (ABC) 30.0 49
1980 (NBC) 32.8 56
1979 (ABC) 28.5 50
1978 (NBC) 32.8 56
1977 (ABC) 29.8 53
1976 (NBC) 27.5 48
1975 (NBC) 28.7 52
1974 (NBC) 25.6 46
1973 (NBC) 30.7 57
1972 (NBC) 27.6 58
1971 (NBC) 24.2 59
1970 (NBC) 19.4 53
1969 (NBC) 22.4 58
1968 (NBC) 22.8 57

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|30 SecTor 2021 - Canada's IT Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS officer swears in 29 new citizens dressed as Uncle Sam