World Series TV viewers up 20% from 2020 but down from 2019

The Associated Press
November 3, 2021 8:03 pm
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — World Series television ratings rebounded following the record low set last year.

The Atlanta Braves’ six-game victory over the Houston Astros averaged 11,750,000 viewers on Fox, the network said Wednesday.

That was up 20% from the 9,785,000 for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ six-game victory last year over the Tampa Bay Rays, which was played at the neutral site of Arlington, Texas, following a pandemic-shortened regular season.

This year’s Series averaged a 6.5 rating and 16 share, up from a 5.2 rating and 12 share last year.

Viewership for the Braves-Astros matchup was below the level for Washington’s seven-game victory over Houston in 2019, which averaged an 8.1 rating, 16 share and 14,067,000 viewers.

A record average of 227,164 streamed this year’s Series on Fox digital outlets, an increase of 49%.

Atlanta’s 7-0 win in Game 6, which finished the Braves’ first title since 1995, drew a 7.88 rating, 18 share and average of 13,968,000 viewers on Fox.

That was up from the 6.8 rating, 15 share and an average of 12,627,000 viewers for the Dodgers’ 3-1 victory in Game 6 last year and down from the 9.6 rating, 19 share and average of 16,551,000 viewers for Washington’s 7-2 win in Game 6 of 2019.

Fox said when Spanish-language coverage on Fox Deportes and streaming platforms were included, Game 6 was viewed by 14,305,000.

The game by game ratings:

Game 1: 6.1 rating, 15 share, 10,811,000 viewers

Game 2: 5.8, 14, 10,280,000

Game 3: 6.1, 16, 11,232,000

Game 4: 5.65, 15, 10,511,000

Game 5: 7.38, 18, 13,644,000

Game 6: 7.88, 18, 13,968,000

The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in to a broadcast. The share is the percentage viewing a telecast among those households with TVs on at the time.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

