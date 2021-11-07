On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WTA Argentine Open Results

The Associated Press
November 7, 2021 11:03 am
< a min read
      

Sunday

At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club

Buenos Aires

Purse: $125,000

Surface: Red clay

BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Sunday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Anna Bondar (3), Hungary, def. Diane Parry (7), France, 6-3, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, and Irina Bara (1), Romania, def. Despina Papamichail, Greece, and Maria Lourdes Carle, Argentina, 5-7, 7-5, 10-4.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Black Daggers of Army Special Operations Command participate in a tandem jump during Tropic Lightning Week