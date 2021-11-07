WTA Argentine Open Results

Sunday
At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club
Buenos Aires
Purse: $125,000
Surface: Red clay
BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Sunday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Championship
Anna Bondar (3), Hungary, def. Diane Parry (7), France, 6-3, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Championship
Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, and Irina Bara (1), Romania, def. Despina Papamichail, Greece, and Maria Lourdes Carle, Argentina, 5-7, 7-5, 10-4.
