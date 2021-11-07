WTA Argentine Open Results

Sunday

At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club

Buenos Aires

Purse: $125,000

Surface: Red clay

BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Sunday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Anna Bondar (3), Hungary, def. Diane Parry (7), France, 6-3, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, and Irina Bara (1), Romania, def. Despina Papamichail, Greece, and Maria Lourdes Carle, Argentina, 5-7, 7-5, 10-4.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.