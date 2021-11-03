On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WTA Dow Tennis Classic Results

The Associated Press
November 3, 2021 1:23 pm
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At Midland Community Tennis Center

Midland

Purse: $125,000

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MIDLAND (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Dow Tennis Classic at Midland Community Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Katrina Scott, United States, def. Catherine Harrison, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Lizette Cabrera (7), Australia, def. Kurumi Nara, Japan, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Danielle Lao, United States, def. Alexa Glatch, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Katarzyna Kawa, Poland, and Conny Perrin (4), Switzerland, def. Alycia Parks and Ashlyn Krueger, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

        Insight by Pure Storage: During this webinar Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, the director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center at the Department of Defense, will discuss JAIC’s IT strategy and AI opportunities for the future.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|30 SecTor 2021 - Canada's IT Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS officer swears in 29 new citizens dressed as Uncle Sam