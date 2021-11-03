WTA Dow Tennis Classic Results

Wednesday
At Midland Community Tennis Center
Midland
Purse: $125,000
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
MIDLAND (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Dow Tennis Classic at Midland Community Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Katrina Scott, United States, def. Catherine Harrison, United States, 6-3, 6-1.
Lizette Cabrera (7), Australia, def. Kurumi Nara, Japan, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Danielle Lao, United States, def. Alexa Glatch, United States, 6-2, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Katarzyna Kawa, Poland, and Conny Perrin (4), Switzerland, def. Alycia Parks and Ashlyn Krueger, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (3).
