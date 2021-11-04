On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

WTA Dow Tennis Classic Results

The Associated Press
November 4, 2021 1:33 pm
Thursday

At Midland Community Tennis Center

Midland

Purse: $125,000

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MIDLAND (AP) _ Results Thursday from Dow Tennis Classic at Midland Community Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Robin Anderson, United States, def. Katarzyna Kawa (7), Poland, 6-3, 6-3.

Caty McNally (5), United States, def. Elvina Kalieva, United States, 6-0, 6-3.

Francesca Di Lorenzo, United States, def. Conny Perrin, Switzerland, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3.

Sports News

Comments

