WTA Dow Tennis Classic Results

Thursday
At Midland Community Tennis Center
Midland
Purse: $125,000
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
MIDLAND (AP) _ Results Thursday from Dow Tennis Classic at Midland Community Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Robin Anderson, United States, def. Katarzyna Kawa (7), Poland, 6-3, 6-3.
Caty McNally (5), United States, def. Elvina Kalieva, United States, 6-0, 6-3.
Francesca Di Lorenzo, United States, def. Conny Perrin, Switzerland, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments